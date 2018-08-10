Первую партию смартфонов Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition купили за четыре секунды

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition arrives on August 10 for $1,500. Follow @moboworld_oneplus for latest OnePlus mobile updates. ______ When Oppo announced the Find X, everyone was amazed by the unique slider design. Then the company said there is an even more premium version, created in collaboration with Lamborghini, and with Super VOOC charging support to boot. Now it's time for that particular version to hit the shelves as the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition was listed on the company website for pre-order until August 10, when shipments will begin. The Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition shares key specs with the regular Oppo Find X - 6.42” AMOLED panel with practically no bezels, Snapdragon 845 and 8 GB RAM. To back up its premium standing, the phone is the first device with Super VOOC said to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100 in 30 minutes. This comes at the cost of a slightly smaller battery compared to the regular Find X - 3,400 mAh vs 3,730 mAh. It has a Black rear panel that imitates carbon, while the Oppo and the Lamborghini logos are in golden color. The phone is officially listed with the stunning CNY9,999 price tag which is equal to $1,500 or €1,300. It comes bundled in the package with O-Free Bluetooth headpones that cost CNY700 if purchased separately. For comparison, the regular Oppo Find X with 128 GB is half the price - only CNY4,999. ______ #oppo #oppofindx #findx #findxlamborghiniedition #oppofindxlamborghini #oppofindxlamborghiniedition

A post shared by Mobo World (@mobo_world) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:36am PDT