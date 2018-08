Фотограф-самоучка из Нигерии делает невероятные портреты людей с необычной внешностью

Z E U S THE gods AROUND US Make up by @arabylaide Model : @tiyetboy @oam_foundation Photographed by @mofebamuyiwa #bmbstudio #mofebamuyiwa #myart #art #collection #myartcollections #beauty #albino #albinism #melaninfree #nonpigmented #godox #onelight

A post shared by BMBSTUDIO (@mofebamuyiwa) on Apr 27, 2018 at 1:18am PDT